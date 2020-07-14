Intertops Poker is Buzzing with Free Spins on New “The Hive”

July 14, 2020 (Press Release) – For the next week, Intertops Poker, is giving players a cash bonus plus free spins on two brand-new slots from Betsoft when they make a deposit. The gives them some extra play time and they can win up to $250 on their free spins.

The Hive is a brand-new slot game from Betsoft with new Spreading Wilds, up to 60X win multipliers, and a cute family of Bee characters.

“Players are loving these Walking Wilds,” said Juicy Stakes’ casino manager. “They keep filling up the hexagonal grid on spot at a time until you practically can’t help but win!”

There are three kinds of bees buzzing around The Hive. The Queen Bee summons a rush of other bees, Drone Bees fill the honey meter that triggers free spins and the Worker Bees apply win multipliers. After each win during Free Spins, more Spreading Wild appear next to the originals, spreading throughout the honeycomb grid until the end of Free Spins.

Monster Pop has an unusual expanding grid, a free spins feature and an action-packed bonus game. Monster Cloner symbols expand the grid from 5X5 up to 13X13 and add extra Wilds.

DEPOSIT BONUSES WITH FREE SPINS

Available July 14-21, 2020 only

$70 Cash Bonus includes 30 free spins on The Hive

Min. Deposit $70

Coupon code: HONEY70

$30 Cash Bonus includes 25 free spins on Monster Pop

Deposit $40 and get a

Min. Deposit $40

Coupon code: MPOP40

Each code can be used once only. Players have until July 28th to take their free spins. Wagering requirement for free spins is 30X. Max. cash-out $250. Details

$100 BLACKJACK QUEST — Continues until July 20th

Intertops Poker has lots of slots – it also has several versions of Blackjack. This week Blackjack players can win a $100 bonus on top of their winnings. It takes one Natural Blackjack (Ace with 10, Jack, Queen or King of any suit), one Colored Blackjack (Natural Blackjack with both cards same color) and one Clubs Blackjack (both cards clubs) plus two or more natural Blackjacks in the same game (twice) to win an instant $100 blackjack bonus (15X wagering requirement).

NEW SUMMIT SERIES POKER TOURNAMENTS

For those with the skills and fortitude to reach the peak, there’s $1500 GTD prize money waiting every Monday to Saturday at 5:05 pm ET (11:05 pm CEST) in the new Summit Series R&A tournaments. Buy-in is $20+$2. Starting stack is 3000 chips, blind levels are 8 minutes and late registration is 90 minutes.

Intertops Poker is a full-featured online casino and a busy poker room. Players from all over the world enjoy its huge selection of slots and table games and their busy poker room on the busy Horizon Poker Network.