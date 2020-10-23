Intertops Poker is Giving up to $70 Cash AND up to 30 Free Spins

October 26, 2020 (Press Release) – When they deposit this week, Intertops Poker players will get a nice cash bonus as well as free spins on popular Betsoft slots. Take the Bank and Reels of Wealth are two of the most-played games in the Casino Games section at Intertops Poker.

“Sometimes we give a cash bonus, sometimes we give free spins with deposits,” said Intertops Poker’s casino manager. “This time, you get both!”

Take the Bank is a fast-paced new 75 payline cops-and-robbers slot with sticky Wilds and a free spins bonus feature with extra Wilds. Robbers place Bombs on the reels during each regular spin and on every 10th spin, the bombs explode and become Wilds. Three Police Car symbols trigger 15 free spins, each with up to 10 sticky Wilds.

The luxurious Reels of Wealth has a Multiplier Wild which can stack with other Wilds for even bigger wins. Any win that includes a Wild symbol pays double. Two Wilds pay out 4x. Scatter wins multiply the total bet, up to 2000x. Three or more Megastar Jackpot symbols trigger a bonus game where the reels become surrounded with gold and jewels worthy of such a momentous event.

DEPOSIT BONUSES WITH FREE SPINS

Available October 26-31, 2020 only

$70 Cash Bonus includes 30 free spins on Take the Bank

Min. Deposit $70

Coupon code: BANKING

$30 Cash Bonus includes 25 free spins on Reels of Wealth

Min. Deposit $40

Coupon code: UPSCALE

Players can win up to $250 with their free spins. Wagering requirement for free spins is 30X.

Intertops Poker is the main site on the busy Horizon Poker Network and it has a huge selection of slots and table games from three leading games developers in its Casino Games section.