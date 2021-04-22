April 23, 2021 (Press Release) – Safari Sam is back for another breathtaking expedition to Africa in the new Safari Sam 2 slot game from Betsoft, now available in the Casino Games section at Intertops Poker. The new game has Safari Stacks that triple payouts and a Call of the Wild feature that turns entire reels into wilds.

This Weekend Intertops Poker Players Follow the Call of the Wild with 10 Free Spins on Betsoft’s New ‘Safari Sam 2’ Slot.

“Pack your bags and get ready for a wild adventure!” said the manager of Intertops Poker’s Casino Games section. “This game has lots of lions, elephants and zebras – and lots of features to help you win some cash!”

Safari Sam 2 is a 5 reel, 50 payline game where every spin can sound the Call of the Wild, turning all symbols on up to four reels into wild Compass symbols.

As Sam & Pam guide players through the sun-drenched African savannah, Acacia Tree scatters can trigger up to 20 free spins with Safari Stacks. Safari Stacks are three matching symbols covering an entire reel. They award a three-of-a-kind prize is awarded and then they drop away to be replaced for a second chance at a win.

SAFARI SAM 2 – INTRODUCTORY BONUS

10 Free Spins: April 23 – 26, 2021

This weekend, all players that have made at least one deposit can take 10 free spins on the new Safari Sam 2. The ten free spins are applied soon as the game is opened. (Winnings are subject to the standard 30X rollover requirement.) Players can win up to $250 with their free spins.

One of the world’s favorite online poker sites, Intertops Poker also has a growing Casino Games section with hundreds of slots and table games from four leading games providers.