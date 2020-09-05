Intertops Poker Players Get Free Spins on Betsoft Slots $25 Deposits

September 7, 2020 (Press Release) – This week, players that deposit as little as $25 at Intertops Poker will get free spins on some of the best slots in its Casino Games section. September 7-14, depositing players can get free spins on Monster Pop, Back to Venus, Total Overdrive or Super Sweets. And, starting tomorrow, blackjack players will get their first fifteen $2 bets for free.

“Master Cloners, Flowering Wild Bursts, Overdrive Multipliers, Golden Tickets,” exclaimed Intertops Poker’s casino manager. “The games we’re featuring this week have some really unique features!”

Monster Pop has Monster Cloner symbols that add rows and columns to the grid – expanding from 5X5 up to 13X13. The expanded grid has extra Wilds for extra chances to win.

Back to Venus is a space age fantasy where alien plants have superpowers that can lead to out-of-this-world payouts. The Flowering Wild Burst lights up the reels and awards a free spin with a higher chance of Asteroid Wilds.

Total Overdrive is a world of neon electronica where the Overdrive Multiplier increases the win multiplier with every winning spin.

Super Sweets’ Golden Tickets grant free spins and Sticky Wilds stay in place for more wins. A Candy Surprise can appear at any time and give either a re-spin or a ticket to the bonus rounds.

FREE SPINS WITH DEPOSITS

Available September 7th-14th, 2020 only

30 Free Spins on Monster Pop

Min. Deposit $25

Coupon code: MONSTER25

60 Free Spins on Back to Venus

Min. Deposit $45

Coupon code: PLANET45

80 Free Spins on Total Overdrive

Min. Deposit $70

Coupon code: RACE70

100 Free Spins on Super Sweets

Min. Deposit $100

Coupon code: SWEET100

Each code can be used once only. Players have until September 21st to take their free spins. Wagering requirement for free spins is 30X. Max. cash-out $250.

15 FREE BLACKJACK BETS — SEPTEMBER. 8-15, 2020

This week Blackjack players automatically get their first 15 bets on the house. 15 free $2 bets will be applied as soon as they log on to any of the four versions of Blackjack found under the Lucktap tab in the Casino section. Players can win up to $250 with their free bets (wagering requirement 15X).

Intertops Poker offers a massive selection of slots and table games from three leading games developers and its poker tables are the busiest on the Horizon Poker Network.