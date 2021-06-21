Intertops Poker Players Take Some Free Spins and a Take-Away $250

June 21, 2021 (Press Release) – This week, when it’s time to take a break, Intertops Poker players can take free spins on Take the Bank and Take Olympus. The take from their free spins can be up to $250.

“Time to take five? Take 40… or take 70,” laughed the casino manager. “All it takes is a $25 deposit!”

Take the Bank is a fast-paced 75 payline cops-and-robbers slot with sticky Wilds and a free spins bonus feature with extra Wilds. Robbers place Bombs on the reels during each regular spin and on every 10th spin, the bombs explode and become Wilds. Three Police Car symbols trigger 15 free spins, each with up to 10 sticky Wilds.

Take Olympus offers a different take with a visually stunning game featuring four Greek gods. Apollo, Aphrodite, Poseidon, and Hades each have special powers to grant Multipliers, Wilds and Free Spins. Zeus, the ruler of Mount Olympus, is Wild. When he expands to fill his reel, he can grant ten free spins.

FREE SPINS WITH DEPOSITS

Available June 21-27, 2021

40 Free Spins on Take the Bank

Min. deposit $25

Coupon code: TAKE40

70 Free Spins on Take Olympus

Min. deposit $50

Coupon code: TAKE70

Wagering requirement: 30X.

