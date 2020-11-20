Intertops Poker Players Win $2500 Thanksgiving Madness Poker Tournament

November 23, 2020 (Press Release) — In America, Thanksgiving is a holiday steeped in traditions such as family dinners, NFL football and the official start to the Christmas shopping season.

It’s also time for the annual Thanksgiving Madness poker tournament at Intertops Poker. Players can win a seat at the main event, when the guaranteed prize pool will be $2500, in $1 satellites held twice a day. This year there is also one satellite every day where the entry fee is Gold Chips.

“These days a lot of traditional celebrations are different than in previous years,” said Intertops Poker’s manager. “But not here! Our annual Thanksgiving poker tournament proceeds as usual – except that this year you can win your way to the Final without spending a penny!”

Intertops Poker players earn Frequent Player Points when they play at real money tables or when paying tournament fees. Frequent Player Points convert to Gold Chips which can be redeemed for prizes, free tournaments or even cash.

THANKSGIVING MADNESS TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

Gold Chip Satellites

1 ticket to Final to be won

November 23rd to 26th, daily at 1:05 pm Eastern (8 am CET)

Buy-in: 10 Gold Chips

Thanksgiving Madness Satellites

1 ticket to Final to be won

November 23rd to 26th, daily at 9:05 am & 5:05 pm Eastern (4:05 am & 12:05 pm CET)

Buy-in: $1+$0.10

$2500 GTD Thanksgiving Madness Tournament

November 26th, 7:25 pm Eastern (2:25 pm CET)

Buy-in + fee: $25 + $2.50

All games are No Limit Texas Hold’em. Starting stack is 2000 chips and blinds are ten minutes.

Football Frenzy poker tournaments, which continue throughout the NFL football season, will also be a hot ticket this holiday long weekend starting with the Thursday Night Football $600 GTD. Then on Sunday there’s the $400 GTD Bounty Run Final. Monday night, the guaranteed prize pool is $1200. Buy-ins are from $8 to $16 for the Finals and $1.10 or less for game day satellites.

Intertops Poker is the busiest poker room on the worldwide Horizon Poker Network and offers hundreds of slots and table games in its Casino Games section.