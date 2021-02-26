Intertops Poker ‘s $2000 Slot Tournament features Betsoft’s Red Dragon

March 1, 2021 (Press Release) — Lunar New Year celebrations may have ended in China and in Chinatowns around the world, but the party continues in the Casino Games section at Intertops Poker.

Games in its Red Dragon line of Asian-themed games are featured in this month’s $2000 Slots Tournament, March 1st – 8th.

This week, everyone that plays the Golden Horns, Dragon and Phoenix, Dim Sum Prize and Bamboo Rush slots at will automatically earn tournament points. At the end of the week-long slots tournament, 16 players with the most points will split $2000 in prize money.

“I won $80 once. And $40 another time,” said one regular player. “I’m determined to win that $400 first prize one of these days!”

The latest Red Dragon game, Golden Horns features an animated gilded Ox that can trigger incredible payouts. Golden Horns has just three reels and 1 fixed payline. A magnificent Money Tree, ornate jeweled Koi and lavish jade Frogs spin on its golden reel. Three wild Golden Ox symbols triggers the Charge of the Wild Ox and an instant payout of 288X the bet.

In Dragon & Phoenix, the Royal Couple symbol is an expanding wild that can trigger payouts up to 8000X. The Money Tree scatter cascades and awards instant prizes. The Scatter symbol is a Money Tree that cascades and awards instant prizes. Three or more awards up to 15 free spins.

Prawns, steamed goodies, rice noodle rolls and other Chinese delicacies spin on the reels of the Dim Sum Prize slot. In this tasty new five-reel slot game, three Crimson Coupons award five free spins. They transform into Teatime Wilds that stick for the duration of the Free Spins mode.

Set in a tranquil temple garden, Bamboo Rush has Wilds that multiply wins up to 27X, and a Double-Up bonus round. It’s a medium-high volatility game with a max payout of 53,000X the bet.

Known primarily for its busy poker tables, Intertops Poker also has an exciting casino games section with slots and table games from four leading games providers: Betsoft, Nucleus Gaming, Tangent and Worldmatch. Intertops, the most trusted online gambling brand in the world, took the world’s very first online bet 25 years ago and is celebrating by launching an all new in-play online sportsbook.