Intertops Poker’s Casino Games Buzzing with Excitement for Free Spins Week

May 24, 2021 (Press Release) – This week the Casino Games section at Intertops Poker is buzzing with bees and flickering with fireflies during its Free Spins Week.

Until May 31st, depositing players can get 40 free spins on The Hive or 70 free spins on Mystic Hive at Intertops Poker. Both slot games are in Betsoft’s new hexagonal grid format and feature Spreading Wilds.

“Do these games have some sweet features for a honey of a payout?” asked Intertops Poker’s casino manager, “You better beelieve it!”

FREE SPINS WITH DEPOSITS

Available May 24-31, 2021

40 Free Spins on The Hive

Min. deposit $25

Coupon code: BEE40

70 Free Spins on Mystic Hive

Min. deposit $50

Coupon code: WASP70

Wagering requirement: 30X. Max cash-out: $250.

The Hive has a fun cast of bee characters. The Queen Bee summons a rush of other bees. Drone Bees fill the Honey Meter that triggers five free spins with at least three Honey Burst Spreading Wilds. Worker Bees apply win multipliers.

Honeycomb-shaped symbols spin on a large hexagonal grid which can quickly fill with Spreading Wilds. After each win during Free Spins, another Spreading Wild appears next to the original, greatly increasing chances for a big win on the next spin. They continue to spread throughout the honeycomb grid until the end of Free Spins

Mystic Hive has twinkling fireflies fluttering around its hexagonal reels, helping players win free spins and multipliers. Green fireflies summon other fireflies, Red Fireflies fill the Nectar Meter to win Free Spins. Yellow Fireflies multiply wins. Like The Hive, Mystic Hive has Spreading Wilds to improve odds of a winning combination.

Intertops Poker is one of the world’s favorite online poker sites. In its Casino Games section, it has hundreds of slots and table games from four leading games providers.