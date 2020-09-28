It’s a $10,000 Cash Hunt at Mr Green Casino

Mr Green is hosting a $10,000 Cash Hunt and everyone is invited! Sshhhhh, be very quiet, we’re hunting cash prizes! A total of 100 cash prizes are up for grabs with 1st place taking home $3,000 in cash.

How the hunt works is this- score leaderboard points that are based on your combined highest coin win from one single spin based on the following formula: score= win/bet.

Bet $0.50 on game 2 and win $50 = 100 points

Bet $1.00 on game 1 and win $100 = 100 points

Bet $2.00 on game 3 and win $100 = 50 points

Bet $1.00 on game 1 and win $500 = 500 points

Total score = 750 points

Join the hunt by logging into your casino account or create a new one at Mr Green. Play any of the qualifying slots and combine your best scores to win a share of the $10,000 prize pool. Only game play on the chosen slots will qualify towards your ranking.

Cash Prizes – no wagering on prizes

1st place $3,000

2nd place $2,000

3rd place $1,000

4th and 5th place $500

6th through 10th place $150 11th through 100th place $25

Visit Mr Green to play the cash hunt and a chance tow in $10,000 in cash!