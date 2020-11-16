Its a Big Thanks Marathon at Miami Club in November

Miami Club Casino is giving big thanks this month to its players with a Big Thanks Marathon.

This appreciation tournament event is taking place right now and is running through November 29th. The tournament features Turkey Shoot. The one arm bandit slot is a classic with its 3-reels, 1 payline and a top jackpot worth 15,000 coins. Land the bonus feature and shoot the turkeys for cash prizes.

The Big Thanks

Entry Fee- $5.00

Starting Balance- $150

Rebuy Fee- $5.00

Rebuy Balance $10.00

Unlimited # of rebuys

The prize pool is dependent on how many entries are earned. The more players, the higher the prize payouts will be. As of writing this there are more than 340 entries so far. The top ten players are guaranteed a cash prize. Miami Club hosts other tournament competitions ranging from free-roll events to, video poker, blackjack keno and more all month long.

Their free-roll tournaments are a big hit with players, making it one of the reasons why they are rated one of the number one online casinos to play.

Show off your competition skills, play Miami Club today and start shooting the turkeys!

New players receive a welcome gift valued at $800. This is a 100% match up to $100 with the first eight deposits.