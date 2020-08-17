It’s a Free Spins Party Over at El Royale Casino on Gemtopia

El Royale Casino is throwing a free spins party, and everyone is invited! Grab up to 100 free spins on Gemtopia.

El Royale said they have been waiting patiently to share the exciting news with everyone. Their new opening of another venue in the city of winds, Chicago. El Royale promises everything from the best cocktails to the sweetest free spins with their Gemtopia slot.

The only thing that needs to be done to claim your free spins is deposit! Receive 70 free spins when you deposit at least $35 via Neosurf, POLi, Credit Card, IGC or BTC. Receive 100 free spins when you deposit at least $70 via Neosurf, POLi, Credit Card, IGC or BTC.

To receive the free spin offer you must use bonus code CHICAGO before making a qualifying deposit. The bonus code can be used up to three times per day with a qualifying deposit. There is no max cashout, but there is a maximum allowed bet of $10 and a wagering requirement of 20x the free spins winning amount. All games cannot be played with the winnings except board games, keno, slots and Real-Series Video slots.