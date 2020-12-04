It’s a Mega Merry Tournament This Holiday at Mr Green Casino

Mr Green is Hosting a Mega Merry Tournament with $5,000 in Cash up for Grabs to the Top 20 Elves

Fill your stocking with the most points and you could take home the $1,500 1st place prize just by playing one of Mr Green’s most popular slots, ‘Mega Wheel’.

For every $10 wagered on Mega Wheel Live gameshow slot you accumulate 5 leaderboard points. The more you play the more you earn and the faster you climb to the top of the board. If you can hold steady within the top 20 then you will be guaranteed a cash prize.

1st Place: $1,500 | 2nd Place: $850 | 3rd Place: $500 | 4th -10th Place: $200 | 11th -20th Place: $75

All prizes are cash prizes therefore there is no wagering requirements. If more than one player collects the same amount of points the player who earned the points first will claim the corresponding ranking.

Play Mr Green Casino today and get in on the festive competition! New players to the casino will receive 100% up to $100 with the first deposit and then 100 free spins on Net Ent’s Starburst slot after $20 is wagered on the casino games. Canadian players are offered $1,200 in free cash plus 200 free spins.