It’s Carnival Time as the Panda Rolls Out the Red Carpet for the Ball

Set Off on a New Adventure with up to 90 Free Spins on Emerald King Rainbow Road, Make a Deposit €25 from February 1 -3 for 30 Free Spins Daily

Royal Panda invites everyone to their Carnival Ball this month! Grab your snacks and enjoy a new adventure with up to 90 free spins on Emerald King: Rainbow Road when you deposit $25 or more from February 1st through the 3rd. Each day of the promotion you can claim your 30 free spins.

Emerald King: Rainbow Road is a 5-reel, 20 payline Pragmatic Play video slot that offers a bonus trail of prizes worth up to 20,000 your bet. The slot is packed with special features, 96.71% RTP and gold triggering prizes.

Terms and conditions are as follows; must make a qualifying deposit of $25 or more for each day you are claiming the free spins. All free spin winnings are subject to 35x wagering. Royal Panda’s general terms and conditions apply.

Play Royal Panda today and don’t be late to the Carnival Ball! To help get you started Mr Panda is giving all new accounts, first time depositors, a 100% welcome bonus up to $100, and if you dont have any luck with the first deposit make a second one and the bonus from the first one will be applied to the second one, same terms and conditions.