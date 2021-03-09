It’s Fiery Free Spins at Mr Green When You Take on the Dragon of Triad

If you think you have what it takes to defeat the Dragon Triad of slots then visit Mr Green Casino and embark on a legendary quest to try and tame the fearsome dragon slots and slay some huge wins over the next 8 days. In total, win up to 2.5 minutes of free spin playtime each day.

How to unlock the Dragon Triad Reward is easy! Simply log into your Mr Green account and each time you accumulate a win total of $50 or more across the Dragon Triad themed slots you unlock 15 seconds of free spin playtime. The Dragon Triad slots are Dragon’s Luck, Dragon’s Fire Megaways™ and the brand-new Dragon’s Fire: INFINIREELS™.

You can claim the fiery free spin rewards up to 10 times per day giving you a total of 20 minutes of free spin playtime. Only real money wagers will qualify for the free playtime.

Each of the free spins are valued at $0.10 per spin. All free playtime rewards are not stackable meaning if you win $100 you will only receive 15 seconds and not 30 seconds. All winnings are subject to 35x playthrough before winnings can be cashed out. Mr Green’s general bonus terms and conditions apply.