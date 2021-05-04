It’s Fiesta Time at Intertops Casino with a $120,000 Bonus Contest

May 5, 2021 (Press Release) — A new casino bonus contest inspired by Cinco de Mayo celebrations has started this week at Intertops Casino and continues until the end of the month.

During the $120,000 Fiesta Time casino bonus contest, players will compete with each other for $30,000 in weekly prizes, winning up to $500 each, every week until May 31st.

Everyone automatically earns points when they play any of the games in the casino’s huge collection. Every week, the 300 players with the most points win bonuses. The top 20 players each week are entered in a final draw for another $1000 (with no wagering requirements).

“Competing with other players for the top weekly prizes adds an extra level of excitement to our games,” said Intertops Casino’s manager. “And this is a fun way for us to reward our frequent players.”

Several games will be particularly popular this month. Everyone wants to try the brand-new Wild Fire 7s. And those that play Diamond Fiesta – the Slot of the Month – earn double comp points, so it will also be busy. Realtime Gaming recently released another Mexican-themed game last month called Jackpot Piñatas Deluxe. Its muy grande progressive jackpot is reset to a quarter of a million dollars every time it’s won so it will continue to be popular this month as well.

Wild Fire 7s is a high volatility slot with only 7s, Triple 7s and Bars on its three reels. It also has a special fourth reel where bonus symbols appear. The Free Games bonus symbol awards 7 free spins with a 5X multiplier on every spin. The Jackpot symbol wins the game’s progressive jackpot.

Jackpot Piñatas Deluxe is a high volatility, 20 payline game with a network progressive jackpot that is reset to $250,000 every time it’s won. Three or more Sombrero Piñata Scatters trigger the Pick Bonus Feature where players choose any 2 of the 3 Symbols displayed to reveal prizes of up to 200X the triggering bet. Until May 31, players can claim a 150% bonus with a minimum $20 deposit. (Bonus code: PINATA150)

Intertops is the most trusted online casino brand in the world. It has hundreds of games from Realtime Gaming and is generous with bonus offers.