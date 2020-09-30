It’s Free Spins Wednesdays only at BitStarz Casino!

BitStarz is hosting Free Spins day every Wednesday. Receive up to 200 free spins with your deposit every week.

The amount of free spins is determined by the amount of your deposit. Deposit 0.13 BCH and receive 20 free spins. Receive 80 free spins if you deposit at least 0.35 BCH, or 200 if you deposit 0.7 BCH. Winnings from the free spins are subject to 40x wagering. All free spins will be credited by the next day and will be playable on BitStarz’ featured slot of the week.

Ready to claim some extra spins? Play BitStarz on Wednesday and get your qualifying deposit in! First time playing, your joining at the right time. BitStarz is welcoming all new players to the casino with a free no deposit free spin bonus offer worth 20 free games on the featured slot.

When your ready to make the first deposit BitStarz is offering a 100% up to $100 or 1 BTC plus an additional 180 free spins. The 180 free spins can be played on either Wolf Gold, Fruit Zen or Boomanji. The 2nd, 3rd and 4th deposit will also be recognized with two more 50% bonuses and another 100%.