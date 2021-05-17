It’s Freebie Friday Over at Red Stag Casino!

Who doesn’t love a freebie? I think everyone does including Red Stag Casino. All day long enjoy up to 140% extra with your deposits. Scoop up two fantastic deposit match bonuses and then a freebie, compliments of Red Stag!

Claim 105% up to $420 redeemable twice when you deposit $25 or more. Must use bonus code SPIRIT105 when making a deposit.

Claim 140% extra up to $560 redeemable twice when you deposit $65 or more. Must use bonus code SPIRIT140 when making a deposit.

Claim a $20 free chip after you make your second deposit of the day. To claim the freebie you must contact customer support.

The minimum deposit to qualify is $25 with Cryptocurrencies and Credit Cards. The free chip cannot be claimed unless two deposits have been made. This offer isn’t just valid today, but every Friday during the month of May. All bonuses are subject to wagering requirements before winnings can be withdrawn.

It doesn’t matter if you are a new player or have been playing Red Stag for a while, all players are eligible. New player’s also receive $2,500 new player welcome bonus plus 500 free spins.