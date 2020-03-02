It’s Ladies and Gents Night at Slots Million, Celebrate the Night!

Ladies and Gentlemen Celebrate 40% extra on each and every deposit you make between 7 and 11 PM – from €25 up to a maximum of €100.

It’s Ladies and Gents Night at Slots Million this Monday and Wednesday! Every Monday, all ladies will enjoy the perfect cure for the Monday blues with 40% extra on top of their deposits up to $100 from 7pm until 11pm. Special terms and conditions of the Ladies Night bonus is as follows; a minimum deposit of $25 must be made, Slots Million is restricting the promotion to female players only who have made at least one deposit. Currency conversions will be calculated accordingly.

The men don’t need to feel excluded there is plenty of extra’s to go around for the men as well! Wednesday’s have been transformed into Gents’ Night with a sweet hombre 40% match bonus on all deposits of at least $25. The bonus is valid from 7 until 11pm and the same bonus conditions apply.

It really doesn’t matter what day of the week it is, Slots Million makes sure all players are taken care of with extra promotions and bonuses such as the two above. New players are welcomed with a variety of bonuses with, for starters, 100 free spins and then a 100% match up to $100 with the first deposit.