It’s Monday Frenzy Time Over at Wixstars Casino!

Unfortunately, the weekend can’t stay here forever, but with a Monday Frenzy over at Wixstars you can start your week off to a great start and work towards the weekend again!

Every Monday, play Wixstars and spin your reels like crazy while you claim 20 free spins on either Twin Spin, Warlords, Fairytale Legends: Red Riding Hood, Starburst or Gonzo’s Quest when you deposit $30 or more, or 40 spins if you want to deposit at least $100 or the max of 60 spins with a $200 deposit.

1. Open an account or create a new one!

2. Play on Monday and get in the game with a minimum $30 deposit.

3. Spin for fun and enjoy loads of free spins.

All free spins must be used within 24 hours after being credited. Winnings from free spins are subject to 35x wagering before winnings become cashable. At least one deposit must be made before winnings from a bonus can be cashed out.

Start your week off the right way, Wixstars Monday Frenzy way! Join today and get started with 1005 up to $300 no matter where you are playing from. If you are playing from the UK use bonus code 300STARS for your welcome match plus 50 free spins on Starburst or BOD50WIX if you are playing from Canada. Canadian players receive 50 free spins on Book of Dead.