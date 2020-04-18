It’s On with Hot Games Week at Slot Joint Casino

Slot Joint’s Hot Games of the Week is Where the Magic of Winning Comes to Life!

Play SlotJoint Casinos hot games of the week and you could be the next big winner. SlotJoint has dedicated a section of the casino website to its ‘Hot Games’ of the week. As of current, the hottest games include Glorious Rome Video Slot, Irish Charms, 7 Piggies, Lady of the Moon and Prosperity Palace. If none of the Hot Games interests you, there are hundreds more to choose. SlotJoint offers a full games catalogue that accommodates all players.

Play Slotjoint today and try out one of the Hot Games this week. If you haven’t played the casino yet now is the right time to join. All new players receive up to $1,000 with the first five deposits. The welcome bonus package is structured a little differently than most online casinos, in a good way of course!