Its Reload Monday at Bitstarz Casino, Get 50% up to 0.25 BTC

Make a Deposit at Bitstarz Casino and Get a 50% Reload Bonus up to 0.25 BTC Every Monday!

Fight for your very own victory this Monday when you claim and use your 50% reload offer at BitStarz Casino. Valid on the first deposit of the day, claim up to 5BCH to play Avalon: The Lost Kingdom or any of your other favorite slots BitStarz offers.

There’s no better way to start your week with an armored boost to your bankroll! Claiming the bonus is easy, just make your deposit transfer and the bonus will be instantly credited as soon as the deposit is complete. Wagering requirements that must be met are as follows; 40x the bonus plus deposit amount must be wagered before winnings can be cashed out. Some games are restricted from play and the casinos general terms and conditions apply. BitStarz’ terms and conditions can be found on the site. Remember the 50% reload is only valid on Monday April 20 and with the first deposit of the day.

New to BitStarz? If you are there is a four-part welcome bonus you can claim. The first part is a 100% match up to $100 plus 180 free spins. The second will match the second deposit made by 50% up to $100. The third bonus is a 50% offer up to $200 and the fourth is another great deposit bonus worth 100% up to $100 or 1 BTC.