It’s Reload Monday over at BitStarz Casino!

Want to start your week off with a Monday Reload Bonus? If so, go play BitStarz and claim their 50% Monday Reload up to 0.11BTC.

Depending on which currency you use you could receive: 7.5 mBTC, $30, 15 mBCH or 150 mLTC

Terms and conditions of the Monday Reload is as follows: the bonus and deposit together are subject to 40x wagering. There is no max cashout, but wagering requirements must be met before winnings can be cashed out. The Monday Reload is valid with the first deposit of the day. All players are limited to one per person and household.

The Monday Reload is valid for players who have already made a deposit. New players can claim the special offer the following Monday after they become a new player. Why you ask? This is due to all new players being welcomed to the casino with 20 free no deposit spins and 4 separate welcome deposit bonuses.

After the welcome free spins have been claimed and you are ready to make your first deposit you can claim the 1st deposit bonus worth 100% up to $100 or 1BTC plus 180 free spins.

The 2nd deposit will receive 50% up to $100 or 1BTC, the 3rd will receive 50% up to $200 or 2BTC and the fourth 100% up to $100 or 1BTC.