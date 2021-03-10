It’s Time for a Spinback Hunt! Join Cyberspins for 300 Free Spins

The Spinback Hunt is on! Every Saturday CyberSpins Casino is giving you the chance to score a massive set of free spins on Primal Hunt by Betsoft.

CyberSpins Spinback Hunt is a great way for you to soar through your spins to boost your chances of winning by claiming 300 free spins.

To be eligible for the spins all that needs to be done is to spin the reels on Primal Hunt between 12:01am EST on Saturday up until 11:59pm, and when you reach a value of spins worth $100 you will receive the massive set of 300 free spins.

All free spins must be claimed within 24 hours. One deposit must have been made in the previous 7 days. Winnings from free spins are subject to wagering conditions before a cashout can be made. CyberSpins Casinos general terms and conditions apply. The free spins will only be rewarded once regardless of how much you wager on the Primal Hunt slot.

Join in on the Spinback Hunt action every Saturday during the month of March! There are hundreds of free spins up for grabs, so you might as well grab them while you can.

Start playing Primal Hunt today with $1,250 in free welcome bonuses plus 200 free spins when you sign up and make your first deposit.