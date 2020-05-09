‘John Hunter and the Book of Tut’ Exclusive Tournament at Mr Green

John Hunter is BACK in our EXCLUSIVE NEW GAME ‘John Hunter and the Book of Tut’. ‘Best Win from a Single Spin’ win a share of the €5,000 prize pool!

Celebrate John Hunter and the Book of Tut with Mr Green. John Hunter is back in Mr Green’s new game and is starring in an exclusive tournament this week giving players the chance to win a share of his cash treasures. There is €5,000 up for grabs from now through May 10th with the top 50 players winning some cash.

To join in on the action just sign into your casino account and play John Hunter and the Book of Tut, or any other qualifying games in the promotion. You will be scored on the ‘Best Win From A Single Spin’ on any of the qualifying games. The players who accumulate the highest wins will win a share of the prizes.

This is a multi-brand promotion that is open to not only Mr Green players, but William Hill, Winningroom and Redbet. Only real-money wagers qualify for the promotion. Other games included in the promotion are Jokers Jewels, Sweet Bonanza, Pirate Gold and Diamond Strike.

The minimum cost per spin is €0.50. The €5,000 cash prize pool will be distributed to the top 50 winners as follows:

1st Place: €2,000

2nd Place: €1,000

3rd Place: €500

4th – 5th Place: €125

6th – 10th Place: €50

11th – 50th Place: €25