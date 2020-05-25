Join 7 Bit Casinos VIP Level Up Program

7Bit Casino VIP Rewards Players with Cashback, Free Spins, Along with Ten Level Bonuses

7Bit Casino offers a VIP program that it out of this world! The multi-level (10 to be exact), program rewards players for their play with endless benefits and perks every day of the week. It doesn’t matter how much you deposit and play, all playing levels are recognized and rewarded accordingly.

What do you get when you become a 7Bit Casino VIP member? All VIP levels will receive weekly free spins, cashback bonuses and exchangeable comp point rate conversions. The higher your level, the more cashback and higher the CP rate exchange is.

The least amount of free spins to earn on a weekly basis is 10, and that’s with just being Level 1. Level 3 receives 50 free spins and a 105% exchangeable CP rate. Level 10, the highest possible, receives a 130% exchange rate and a 20% cashback on all deposit losses.

There’s no time to waste! Visit 7Bit Casino today and get started earning your free spins, cashback and progressing through the multi-level VIP program. New players automatically earn level 1 status when they become a 7Bit player. They also receive 100% bonus up to $100 or 1.5BTC with the first deposit and 50% up to $100 or 1.25BTC with the second.