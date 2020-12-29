Join 7Bit Casinos $333 and 333 Free Spins Welcome Race

Did you know that 7Bit Casino not only welcomes new players to the site with a first and second deposit bonus, but a Welcome Race competition too?

The new player welcome bonus consists of two parts. The first one is a 100% bonus up to $100 or 1.5BTC with the first deposit. The second one is a 50% bonus p to $100 or 1.25BTC with the second deposit. The minimum deposit to qualify for any part of the welcome bonus is just $20 or .0025BTC

Join the Welcome Race, play your favorite slot and get rewarded! You will always be a winner at 7Bit Casino when you play. The Welcome Race is for brand-new players only with a new round playing every three days so everyone can join.

The top 40 players will win a share of $333, 333 free spins and 8888 in comp points. All that needs to be done to join the competition is play your favorite slots. The faster you play the more points you earn, therefore the better your chances of being in the top 40 are.

All winnings must be wagered within 14 days after being credited. All cash prizes are subject to 3x wagering and 45x wagering for free spin winnings.