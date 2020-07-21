Join 7Bit Casinos VIP Club to Unlock Daily Gifts and Rewards, Players Will Earn Status Comp Points Simply by Making Non-Bonus Bets at 7BitCasino Games

Join 7Bit Casinos VIP Club to unlock daily gifts and rewards. Every player who joins 7Bit Casinos automatically earns VIP status as soon as they become a depositing player. You will earn progressing statuses by making non-bonus wagers on any of the games offered. Comp points are the way to climb the VIP ladder to unlock more benefits and progress through additional levels.

The best part about 7Bit’s VIP Club is that you will never lose a level. Once you achieve your next goal you still stay there forever, as long as you continue playing with the casino. Every level offers bigger cashback, free spins and bonuses.

For example, VIP Club members, just on Monday’s, receive: