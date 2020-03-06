Join as the Gods of The Casino Wage War at Cherry Gold Casino

The Almighty Gods of the Casino Universe are Waging a Battle in Cherry Gold Casinos Monthly Event. Choose Your Side Carefully to Win the War

Cherry Gold Casino said when the Gods declare war on each other they are waiting patiently to see what the bonuses may entail. You must choose either the slots or cards God to unveil your monthly reward. The almighty Gods of the casino world are clashing their swords and going head-to-head in one of the biggest battles of the century! Cherry Gold Casino players are the ones who gets to decide who wins the rulership between the two.

The battle must begin, and before it does use bonus code SLOTSGOD to claim up to 240% slot bonus and up to 130% cards match or choose 50 free spins. Promo code can be used several times daily on slots with a minimum deposit of $25. The bonus has a 30x wagering and no maximum cashout. This is a multi-use bonus meaning it is valid with all qualifying deposits. Promo code CARDSGOD is valid for cards only and comes with a 35x wagering requirement.

140% with $60 plus deposits

180% with $80 plus deposits

200% with $200 plus deposits

If you choose the 50 free spins, they will apply to either Ancient Gods, Gods of Nature or God of Wealth slot games. Your free spins must be claimed via live chat. Free spins winnings have a 40x playthrough requirement and a x5 maximum cashout.