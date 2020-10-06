Join CasinoLuck and Play in the Quickspin $100K Ultimate Festival

Quickspin’s Ultimate Festival will include 8 weekday tournaments and 2 weekend tournaments with qualifying games Arcane Gems, Artemis VS Medusa, Big Bad Wolf, Nero’s Fortune, Sakura Fortune & Sticky Bandits for you to enjoy!

Quickspin’s $100K Ultimate Festival is underway at CasinoLuck. The festival that everyone has been waiting for may not be filled with glitter, but a $100,000 prize pool, even better!

The Festival will include 8-day tournaments and 2 competitions on the weekends until promotion end.

The tournament events are not your ordinary tournament competitions, these are a little different. Play any of Quickspin’s qualifying games; Big Bad Wolf, Arcane Gems, Artemis VS Medusa, Nero’s Fortune, Sticky Bandits and Sajura Fortune to qualify when you score the highest single win multiplier. For each single win multiplier, you earn points. How the points is calculated is this; let’s say you win $10 and your bet for that spin is $2 then you will earn 5 leaderboard points. The players with the highest leaderboard rankings will take home a share of the guaranteed prize pool of $5,000 each day.

Daily Tournament Prizes

1st place- $2,500

2nd place- $1,000

3rd place- $750

4th place- $550

5th place- $200

Weekend Tournament Prizes

1st place- $15,000

2nd place- $7,500

3rd place- $5,000

4th place- $1,000

5th place- $600

6th place- $450

7th place- $225

8th place- $100

9th place- $75

10th place- $50