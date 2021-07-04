Join Ignition Poker and Get in on the Weekly $2,500 Bitcoin Depositor’s Freeroll

Ignition Poker not only welcomes new poker players to the site. They roll out the red carpet for new and existing players.

New players not only receive an invite to the new poker player welcome bonus worth 100% up to $1,000, but also an invite to the weekly $2,500 Bitcoin Depositor’s Freeroll.

Every Sunday at 2:05pm ET, if you make a deposit of $20 or more with Bitcoin, or any other non-credit card deposit option you will receive a ticket for the freeroll with a guaranteed prize pool of $2,500. Terms and conditions of the freeroll entry are as follows- tickets are issued every Friday for the previous 7 days qualification period. The minimum deposit required is only $20. Registration will open 6 hours prior to start time. A maximum of 7,000 may register each week. Tournament tickets cannot be exchanged for cash or any other tournament competition.

This weekly freeroll opportunity is just one more reason to deposit and play Ignition Poker! Join today and get in on this week’s freeroll competition! Not sure how to use Bitcoin? Ignition offers a 5-step guide that explains in detail on how to get started.