Join in on the Mardi Gras Magic Slot at Casino Extreme

If you haven’t you have to try it today! Celebrate one of the biggest celebrations of the year, Mardi Gras playing Casino Extreme’s Mardi Gras Magic Slot.

The brand-new game offers everything with the Mardi Gras theme and more. Mardi Gras Magic is a 25 payline, 5-reel video slot that offers everything from vibrant colors, showgirls, random prize awards, bursting wilds, re-triggerable free games with added bursting wilds, scatters, and a top payout of 800x your bet.

Some of the top paying symbols include four showgirl or party girls, the mask is the wild and Mardi Gras logo is the scatter symbol. Three, four or five scatters trigger 10, 15 or 20 free games with bursting wilds respectively. Random wilds can appear at any time during the free games feature. Keep an eye out for random prize wins after any spin during free spins and regular game play.

Join in on the Mardi Gras celebration playing Casino Extreme’s Mardi Gras Magic Slot with $3,000 in welcome bonuses. Casino Players Report has an exclusive promo code for all new players. Bonus code EXTREME can be claimed with the first deposit to receive $500 free with the first six deposits.