Join in on Winning Cash in Miami Club Casinos Fat Cat Slot Tournament

Miami Club is Hosting Its Biggest Tournaments! Sign up for the $5,000 Miami Month Long! This epic tournament features Fat Cat and runs until March 31st. The winner takes home $1,500!

Miami Club Casino is hosting one of the biggest tournaments yet this month! The month may be half over, but there are still a couple weeks to land a 1st place spot on the leaderboard for $1,500. The Miami Month Long tournament will payout a total of $5,000 in prizes. This month’s competition is on the Fat Cat slot and will run until March 31st at 11:59pm.

Entry Fee : $5.00

Starting Balance : $150.00

Rebuy Fee : $5.00

Rebuy Balance : $10.00

Rebuy Add On : $150.00

Max # of Rebuys: Unlimited

Rank Cash Prize

1 $1,500.00

2 $750.00

3 $500.00

4 $250.00

5 $250.00

6 $100.00

7 $100.00

8 $100.00

9 $100.00

10 $100.00

Miami Club Casino hosts a variety of tournament competitions on a daily, weekly and monthly basis. Some tournaments are free-rolls meaning they won’t cost a penny to join and gives you the chance to win cold hard cash, some have low buy-in limits and some are for the higher roller players. Miami Club also offers tons of great ongoing promotions just like their welcome bonus. New players to the casino who make their first deposit will receive up to $800. This is a 100% match.