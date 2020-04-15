Join in the Extreme Slot Tournaments at Casino Extreme

Looking for An Easy Way to Get Back Some Excitement? Then Join in the Fun from Home and Play in Casino Extreme’s Slot Tournaments

If you’re looking for some exciting and steep competition play Extreme Slot Tournaments at Casino Extreme. Battle your way to the top of the leaderboard for free chips, free spins and more. Casino Extreme offers daily, weekly and month long tournaments for its players in their download casino version only. What this means is you must download the casino to your PC to be able to participate in the exciting competitions.

Just to give an example of some of the tournaments. The Extreme Weekly Spins Tournament is running now through April 16 with a prize pool worth 250 free spins. Joining the currently running tournament just select which tournament you want to join and create an Alias. This will be the username that is displayed across the leaderboard. If the tournament requires a buy-in amount, make sure you have enough fees in your account to cover the cost.

Most of the tournaments offered are free, but some do offer a bigger prize pool costing a little buy-in amount. All winnings from non-entry fee tournament need to be wagered one time before withdrawal.