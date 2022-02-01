Join in the Fun with Mr Green’s €3,000 ‘Crazy Time’ Cash Show

Mr Green is Calling the Ladies and Gent’s Center Stage to Compete in his €3,000 ‘Crazy Time’ Cash Show. Win an equal share of our €3,000 Cash Prize Pool!

The craziest cash spectacle of the year is here at Mr Green and he is calling everyone to center stage for the $3,000 Crazy Time Cash Show. Win a share of the crazy prize pool when you play the Live gameshow Crazy Time.

Get ready for multi play action with Evolution Gaming’s Crazy Time! This gameshow theme slot is a showstopper, featuring four exciting bonus games!

Players will earn 5 points for every $50 wagered! The top 20 players at the end of the promotion will secure themselves a nice cash prize.

The winning final leaderboard points are published within 72 hours of promotions end. Cash Prizes are real Cash and therefore free of any wagering requirements.

Join Mr Green today and head over to the games lobby and look for Live Crazy Time. Mr Green welcome bonus of $1,200 on the first five deposits made plus 200 free spins.

Join now and receive a deposit match bonus of 100% up to $100. Spend $20 in the casino and 100 free spins will be credited on the Starburst slot.