Join in the Hottest Summer Promo with Slotland’s Cash to Splash Event

Fill Your Long Hot Summer Days with Some Cool Bonus Treats at Slotand Casino

Fill your long summer days with some cool treats with Slotland’s Cash to Splash bonus event. From now until July 27th spin the mini-slot for some bigger bonuses up to a 110% deposit bonus or claim one of the cool treats below.

Bonus Code              Bonus                 Deposit       Wager/Max Cashout       Valid

TREATS          $12/$22 for VIPS  One deposit in 90 days      25x/10x               Slots

HOTDEAL115        115%                    $5-$300                                   Slots/Keno/Progressives

JULY                       $140                      $200-$300                      25x                All Games

$60                       $100-$199

$20                       $40-$99

Slotland’s general casino terms and conditions apply to each of the bonus codes. Promo code TREATS is valid for a $12 free no deposit bonus for regular players and $22 for VIP’s. Slotland offers Bitcoin deposit options if you are having trouble getting your credit card transactions to go through. The mini-slot codes will be automatically credited to accounts and ready to claim when an eligible deposit is made.

If you’re not a depositing player no worries you can still take advantage of these cool summer treats. Slotland welcomes new players with a one-of-a-kind welcome bonus with a free $33 no deposit bonus to try out the games, and then a 200% match up to $200 with the first deposit.

Tanya L.
Tanya L. made the move with us from Casino Scam Report (https://www.casinoscamreport.com) over to Casino Players Report (https://www.casinoplayersreport.com) as we re-branded in 2017. She handles political gambling and casino industry news.

