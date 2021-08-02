Join Mr Green for a $10,000 Birthday Treasure Hunt

One of Mr Green’s birthday traditions is to giveaway some great cash prizes to its players.

This year has any other year beat with $10,000 up for grabs at Mr Green. From now through August 8th play any of the birthday slots and have a chance to trigger one of the many cash birthday cash drop prizes.

There are 1000-$10 prizes to be found will you be one of the lucky winners? Log in to see the qualifying birthday slots and every time you spin the reels with real money wagers you have the chance of triggering a drop.

The qualifying slots are; Vegas Adventure, Buffalo King Megaways, Sweet Bonanza, Wolf Gold, John Hunter and the Book of Tut and John Hunter and the Tomb of the Scarab Queen.

There is no minimum cost to qualify, all real money spins make you eligible to snag one of the cash prizes.

The remaining prize pool is updated every minute. All cash prizes will be credited to winning accounts the following day. Since the prizes are cash there is no wagering requirements. You must be a depositing player who have made at least one lifetime deposit.