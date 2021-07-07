Join Mr Green for the $80K Prize-Packed GIGAMANIA Event

If you are ready for the $80K GIGAMANIA and are ready to join one of the most riotous royal rumbles on the reels then you better head on over to Mr Green Casino and join the prize-packed GIGAMANIA event.

Mr Green teamed up with Yggdrasil Gaming to offer one of the biggest slot events in history. Every spin of the qualifying reels will land you a chance to trigger random cash prizes.

1x prize of €10,000 | 4x prizes of €5,000 | 5x prizes of €2,000 | 10x prizes of €1,000 | 10x prizes of €500 | 20x prizes of €200 | 50x prizes of €100 | 100x prizes of €50 | 300x prizes of €20 | 500x prizes of €10.

This promotion runs from now through July 11th. The minimum slot play required varies with each qualifying slot. The qualifying slots are all Yggdrasil Gaming slots; Gator Gold Gigablox™, Lucky Neko Gigablox™, Hades Gigablox™, Suncatcher Gigablox™, Vikings Go Berzerk, Vikings Go Wild and Vikings Go To Hell.

All prizes are awarded at random meaning there is no special wager required. All that needs to be done is just spin the reels of your favorite Yggdrasil slot and watch for a random drop at Mr Green!