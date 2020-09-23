Join Mr Green’s September Free Bet League, Up to $2,000 in Free Bets

Grab yourself up to $2,000 in free bets with Mr Green’s September Free Bet League. Every week in September Mr Green gave away $2,000 in free bets, and there is still plenty of time to get in on the action. The top 10 players who place winning bets that are the highest odds will win a share of the giveaway.

You only have to opt in once to get in the league. Once your opted in, place a win bet with the highest odds, and make sure the minimum stake is at least $10 and then finish in the top ten to secure your free bets. The promotion ends on the 27th. Only winning bets count towards the promotion.

An example of a winning bet of $10 with odds of 70.00 will create a score of 70.00 across the leaderboard. If you land another winning bet with odds of 68.00 then you keep your highest score of 70.00. Only bets with real money will count towards your leaderboard ranking.

Visit Mr Green today and start your climb across the leaderboard to secure up to $2,000 in free bets. Make a first time deposit and Mr Green will match it by 100% up to $100.