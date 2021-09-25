Join NextCasino for the Microgaming €20,000 Autumn Bonanza

Microgaming’s and Next Casinos €20,000 Autumn Bonanza is happening right now!

Next Casino’s Microgaming €20,000 Autumn Bonanza is in full swing! Play for a chance to win a share of the $20,000 prize pool with first place taking home $2,500 in cash. You only have until September 30th so you better hurry and get to spinning!

The competition is easy to join just log into your account, or create a new one if you haven’t played yet. Spin Book of Oz, Hyper Gold, Ancient Fortunes Poseidon Megaways, Amazing Link Apollo and 9 Masks of Fire. Earn points for your highest single win in relation to your bet to get on the leaderboard. If you can out-win your opponents, you secure a pay spot. The top 100 players are guaranteed to walk away with a prize!

1st place- €2,500

2nd place- €2.000

3rd place- €1,500

4th place- €1,250

5th place- €1,000

6th-10th place- €750

11th*-20th place- €500

21st-25th place- €200

26th-30th place- €100

31st-50th place- €50

51st-100th place €10

Head on over to Next Casino and get to spinning for your chance to win a share of the €20,000 grand prize pool! Get started with 100% up to €200 plus 100 free spins on Twin Spin when you sign up and make a first time deposit.