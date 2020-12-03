Join Panda’s Journey into a Christmas Wonderland of Daily Offers

Royal Panda is celebrating Christmas like never before with its Panda Wonderland Christmas promotion.

The month-long promotion will take you on a fun-filled journey to Bambooda Island where you will transform the grounds into a magical winter wonderland with daily offers.

Follow the map to unlock your gifts along the way. The goal is to unwrap as many red gift boxes that you can on specific quest days. The multi-level adventure is rewarding any and everything from free spins, cash, match bonuses and more. There are also bonus levels included that will reward extra cash prizes, Apple iPhone 12 Pro, Apple AirPods Pro and Omega Seamaster Diver Watches. Of course, the higher you progress through the Wonderland, the bigger your daily reward will be!

Enjoy the magic of Christmas with Royal Panda this month! Join today and get started on your own personal quest to the magical winter wonderland. Get started with 100% up to $100 free when you make your first deposit. If you don’t win with the first deposit, there’s good news! Royal Panda will re-credit the first time depositing bonus up to $100 with the second deposit!