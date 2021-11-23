Join Red Stag Casinos Thanksgiving Day Marathon Tournament

Have you joined Red Stags Thanksgiving Marathon tournament? If you haven’t you better head on over there now to join there’s still almost a week left to get in on the action and have a chance to walk away with guaranteed cash prizes.

Entry Fee for the Thanksgiving Marathon is $5.00. You get a start balance of $150 and can rebuy as soon as your balance reaches $10.00. The max number of rebuys are unlimited.

The total prize pool depends on how many players enter the competition and rebuy. This is a progressive marathon so the prize pool for each payout spots continues to climb.

How to get your name in the top 10 is easy just spin and win. The scores are tallied by your peak balance meaning the highest your balance has peaked is your score. Let’s say you hit a good bonus feature during the tournament and your balance reached $10,500. This is your peak balance and will rank you across the leaderboard if your score is higher than the competition.

Registration ends on November 28th so hurry and get signed up today! Remember, Red Stag welcomes new players to the casino with $2,500 in free casino bonuses plus hundreds of free spins with the first seven deposits.