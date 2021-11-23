Join Rich Wilde in the Latest Slot Adventure at Mr Green

Join Rich Wilde in his latest slot adventure and win one of 100 prizes. There’s a total of $10,000 to be won.

Earn points while you play Mr Green’s Rich Wilde’s $10,000 Adventure and get on the leaderboard to secure a payspot. If you can earn the most points and beat out your opponents, you will walk away with $3,000 in cash.

Earning points is easy! The points are earned by your highest coin win from any single spin. So basically, the following formula is used; score= win/bet. For example, let’s say you wager $1.00 on game one and win $100 your points earned will be 100. What are you playing for? See the prize table below to find out!

Prizes

1st place- $3,000

2nd place- $2,000

3rd place- $1,000

4th-5th place- $500

6th-10th place $150

11th-100th place $25

This promotional offer is valid until November 25th, so plenty of days left to get in on the great giveaway. Only gameplay from qualified slots will qualify towards your progression.

The minimum qualifying spin is $0.20. All prizes are cash prizes therefore no wagering requirement is required before a cashout can be requested. All prizes will be credited within 72 hours after the promotion ends.