Join Royal Panda’s 12 Days Before Christmas €12k Promotion Prize Pool

The 12 days of Christmas fun has kicked off over at Royal Panda Casino. Enjoy 12 days of Christmas rewards that includes amazing cash prizes with a total cash pool worth $12,000.

The promotion is broken down into two parts. The first part runs between now through the 19th. Play the following Pragmatic Play’s slots to have a chance to win up to $2,000 in cash rewards; Leprechaun Carol, Christmas Carol Megaways™ and Sweet Bonanza Xmas.

How the promotion works is this; you must wager a minimum of $.60 per spin and play a minimum of 10 rounds to qualify.

Points are earned by the sum of your highest win with one single spin. Scores are calculated by taking the amount of the win and dividing that by the amount of the wager for that spin.

Here’s what you can win during each promotion period:

Position Prize 1st €2,000 2nd €1,000 3rd €800 4th to 6th €500 7th to 8th €200 9th to 10th €100 11th & 12th €50

Stay tuned for the second part of the 12 days of Christmas fun! Join Royal Panda today and Mr Panda will personally match your first deposit by 100% up to $100.