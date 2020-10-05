Join Royal Panda’s Autumn Harvest Promotion for Daily Rewards

Royal Panda is hosting an Autumn Harvest Promotion with daily rewards up for grabs. For example, through October 4th, reel up to 60 free spins on Lights when you wager at least $25 on the same slot during the promotion period.

You must be 18 years of age or older to play Royal Panda. The max free spins per day the promotion is valid is 30. All free spins expire 7 days after being issued. Wagering on free spin winnings must be wagered at least 35x before winnings can be transferred.

Lights is a Chinese rendered themed 9 line video slot offered by NetEnt. The max jackpot is 1,000x your bet along with scatter symbol pays, free spins, wilds and an autoplay option.

Log into Royal Panda for new Autumn Harvest promotional giveaways. If you’re not a Royal Panda player sign up today and receive a one of a kind welcome bonus. Royal Panda offers all first time deposits a 100% match up to $100.

The welcome offer pulls off of your real balance first, so if you bust out no worries. Make a second deposit and the first deposit bonus will still be available to play.