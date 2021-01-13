Join Slots Empire’s Epic Holiday Party Celebration This Month

Slots Empire is still in celebration mode with it continuing its Epic Holiday Party this month. Make a qualifying deposit and receive a 240% deposit boost plus 45 free spins on the Epic Holiday Party slot.

To claim the game of the month promotion, use bonus code SATURNALIA when making a qualifying deposit. The minimum deposit is $10 for Neosurf, $20 for BTC, and $30 for Credit Card and PayID payment options. The bonus code can be claimed up to five times this month.

Terms and conditions of the match bonus and free spins is as follows; a minimum deposit must be made before the bonus will be credited. The max payout of the match bonus is 30x the deposit amount. The deposit bonus is subject to 35x wagering. The deposit bonus is valid for all Keno, Scratch Cards, Board Games, Slots and Real Series Video Slots.

Join the epic holiday part celebration today! Play Slots Empire and get your own party started with not only this game of the month promotion, but a generous welcome bonus worth 220% up to $2,200 with the first deposit, as well as the next four. The total value of the welcome bonus package is a whopping $12,000 in extra bonuses.