Join Slots Million for Friday Nights Happy Hour

Pull Up At the Bar and Have a Cold One as SlotsMillion Opens Up for Happy Hour This Friday! Get a Thirst for Winning Big!

It’s Happy Hour every Friday at SlotsMillion Casino! Everyone wants to relax and enjoy their weekend, and what better way to do that than with a Happy Hour Bonus from 7pm until 11pm, in your time zone, not the casinos! Receive an extra 50% on top of your deposits up to $100 to sit back, relax and get your weekend started!

There’s plenty of games to decide what your going to play with your extra funds, 2563 to be exact! The selection of games offered are unreal! There are slots, progressives, table games, video poker scratch cards, virtual reality and more.

The wagering requirement is 48x the bonus plus deposit. Minimum deposit to receive the Happy Hour bonus is $20. If you’re a first-time depositor you are not eligible for this bonus, players must have made at least one deposit before claiming. No worries though, new players receive 100 Free Spins plus a 100% Match Welcome Package.

Keep in mind that SlotsMillion Casino reserves the right to cancel or change the promotion. They also reserve the right to exclude players who don’t adhere to the casino’s general terms and conditions of their bonuses.