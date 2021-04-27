Join Slots Million for Some Great Slunch Break Free Spins

Every day, Monday through Friday, Slots Million is hosting a Slunch Break from 11am -1pm. What is Slunch Break? Slunch Break is a fantastic promotion that gives you 20 extra spins with every deposit your make that is at least $20 every single day during the week!

This promotion is valid every day from 11am-1pm. No upper limit is required just a minimum deposit of $20. Slots Million’s general terms and conditions apply including wagering requirements before winnings can be cashed out. Slots Million reserves the right to alter or cancel the promotion at any time. Your account must be in good standing before any bonuses can be claimed. The best part about the free spins bonus is that free spin winnings can be used to play any game, not just the game that the free spins were awarded.

Let Slots Million Casino whet your appetite everyday Monday through Friday! Join today and start claiming your 20 extra free spins during your lunch break. All new players are welcomed to the casino with 100% welcome match up to $100 plus 100 free spins when the first deposit is made.