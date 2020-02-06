Join the $5,000 Miami Month Long Down the Drain Tournament

Show off Your Competition Skills this February with Miami Club Casinos Epic $5,000 Miami Month Long Down the Drain Tournament

Miami Club Casino is hosting the $5,000 Miami Month Long tournament featuring the Down the Drain slot. Beat out the competition, and take home the top prize of $1,500 in cash!

What’s even better is players have a month to win as the $5,000 Miami Month Long event happens until February 29th. Don’t be discouraged if you don’t come in first place, there are tons of cash spots to win. The entry fee costs just $5.00 with a rebuy fee of $5.00 as well. There is no limit on how many times you can re-enter the tournament. Miami Club hosts free-roll tournaments, blackjack, keno, video poker and other entertaining competitions.

New to Miami Club Casino? Up to $800.00 in deposit bonuses! Claim the Miami Club Welcome Bonus and get 100% match, up to $100.00 on your first EIGHT purchases!. That’s a 100% total welcome bonus! General terms and conditions apply to the welcome bonus.