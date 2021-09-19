Join the Exclusive Winner’s List at Canada’s Best, Luxury Casino

Will you be the next name added to Luxury Casinos Winners List? It’s that time again where we check in with Luxury Casino and see all of the big winners on their daily Winners List.

Just as we expected, the winner’s list is packed full of daily winners. Luxury Casino offers all of the great games found on the Microgaming platform, so it’s no surprise all of the daily winners we see.

Not all online casinos track their winners, but Luxury Casino is different. Making the winners list public and publishing the daily hits players enjoy this as it gives everyone hope that they could be the next player to win big and be added to the daily updates.

Thunderstruck Wild Lightning €1932 09/18/2021

Amazing Link Zeus €5900 09/18/2021

Break da Bank Again €2500 09/18/2021

Cricket Star €1971 09/18/2021

Aces and Eights €2000 09/17/2021

HyperGold €1853 09/17/2021

Squealin’ Riches €12,050 09/17/2021

Amazing Link Apollo €5555 09/17/2021

Thunderstruck II – High Limit CA$1750 09/17/2021

Start playing Luxury Casino today and see if you can make it to the top of the Winners List! Luxury Casino will get you started with $1,000 in casino bonuses. The welcome package is a pretty good one and is redeemable with the first five deposits.

First Deposit – 100% Match Bonus up to $150

Second Deposit – 50% Match Bonus up to $200

Third Deposit – 25% Match Bonus up to $300

Fourth Deposit – 50% Match Bonus up to $200

Fifth Deposit – 100% Match Bonus up to $150