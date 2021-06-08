Join the Raffle to Win an iPhone 12 Pro Max at Red Stag Casino

Red Stag is celebrating National and International Selfie Day with iPhone 12 Pro Max giveaways

Celebrate National and International Selfie Day with Red Stag Casino for a chance to win an iPhone 12 Pro Max. Who doesn’t love a good selfie? Selfies are part of life these days, and if your not taking a good selfie then your not living!

Three lucky winners will be the proud owners of the brand-new iPhone 12 Pro Max. How to participate is simple. Play from June 7th through the 22nd and every $100 in wagers made on the games will earn one ticket. Every $100 in deposits will earn 5 tickets. June 21st and 22nd Red Stag Casino is doubling the ticket earnings for everyone. The more you play the higher your chances are to winning one of the three iPhones! Three lucky winners will be drawn at random and announced on June 23rd.

Join the raffle and win your very own iPhone 12 Pro Max. Play Red Stag Casino today and get started. You can get started playing Red Stag with $2,500 in welcome bonuses plus 500 free spins.

1st Deposit- 275% Match up to $550.00 plus 100 Spins on Dolphin Reef

2nd Deposit -175% Match up to $350.00 plus 100 Spins on Fat Cat

3rd Deposit -100% Match up to $200.00 plus 50 Spins on Funky Chicken

4th Deposit- 175% Match up to $350.00 plus 50 Spins on Cool Bananas

5th Deposit -100% Match up to $200.00 plus 25 Spins on City of Gold

6th Deposit -150% Match up to $300.00 plus 25 Spins on Cherry Blossoms

7th Deposit -275% Match up to $550.00 plus 150 Spins on King Tiger